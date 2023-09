El presidente de las autoridades instauradas por los huthis recibe a una delegación omaní en Yemen

SANAA, April 10, 2023 -- Mahdi al-Mashat (1st L), chairman of the Houthi's political council, meets with Muhammad Al Jaber (2nd L), Saudi ambassador to Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 9, 2023. A Saudi delegation arrived in the Yemeni capital here on Sat - Europa Press/Contacto/Houthi-run Saba News Agency