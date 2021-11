Bolsonaro "elogia" al secretario de Cultura en un acto en Bahréin destacando su heterosexualidad

HANDOUT - 16 November 2021, Bahrain, Manama: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro (R) welcomed by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa ahead of their meeting. Photo: Alan Santos/Palacio Planalto/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur r - Alan Santos/Palacio Planalto/dpa