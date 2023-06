Brasil.- Lula nomina a su abogado Cristiano Zanin como candidato a juez del Tribunal Supremo

Archivo - December 19, 2021, SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, USA: Cristiano Zanin Martins attorney for former president Lula during a dinner with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) promoted by Grupo Prerogativas at the Figueira Rubayat restaurant, in - Europa Press/Contacto/Vanessa Carvalho - Archivo