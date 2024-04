Brasil.- Musk llama "dictador" al juez del Supremo de Brasil Alexandre de Moraes y le acusa de tener "atado" a Lula

Archivo - December 12, 2022: BRASILIA/DF (BRAZIL), 12/12/2022 - DIPLOMATION / LULA / ELECTION / PRESIDENT - LULA AND ALEXANDRE DE MORAES at the graduation ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, elected president of Brazil in the last election, and his vic - Europa Press/Contacto/Claudio Reis / Ag. Enquadrar