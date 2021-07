Coronavirus.- La Fiscalía de Brasil afirma que el exministro Pazuello retrasó adrede la compra de vacunas de Pfizer

Archivo - HANDOUT - 16 September 2020, Brazil, Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) shakes hands with newly appointed Health Minister general Eduardo Pazuello during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto Palace. Photo: Isac Nóbrega/Palácio do P - Isac Nóbrega/Palácio do Planal / DPA - Archivo