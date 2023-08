Más de un millón de niños sufren desnutrición aguda en Etiopía

Archivo - May 18, 2023, Abiy Adi, Tigray, Ethiopia: A group of children look at the camera at the IDP Centre 'TVET' in the city of Abiy Adi. Northern Ethiopia is still suffering from the effects of the 2020 war, now on pause. More than 800,000 women and c - Europa Press/Contacto/Edgar GutiA?rrez - Archivo