Los hutíes elevan a casi medio centenar los últimos ataques de EEUU y Reino Unido en seis provincias de Yemen

January 26, 2024, Sanaa, Sanaa, Yemen: Protesters supporting the Houthis hold up weapons during a rally against the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets. Yemeni Houthi launched a ballistic missile on Friday aimed at a U.S. warship patrolling the Gulf of Ade - Europa Press/Contacto/Osamah Yahya