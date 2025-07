El líder de los hutíes sobre los recientes ataques: "Lo ocurrido es una lección clara para todas las navieras"

Archivo - April 3, 2024, Beirut, Lebanon: ABDUL-MALIK BADRULDEEN AL-HOUTHI, leader of Yemeni Houthi movement addresses the audience through a televised speech during an event ahead of al-Quds Day, on 5 April. Al-Houthi as well as pro-Iranian Hezbollah Sec - Europa Press/Contacto/Marwan Naamani - Archivo