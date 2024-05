Putin destituye a Shoigu y nombra a Belousov nuevo ministro de Defensa de Rusia

870482.1.260.149.20240512220856

Archivo - November 7, 2023, Moscow, Moscow Oblast, Russia: Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov listens to President Vladimir Putin during a meeting to discuss the progress of the technology policy bill at the Kremlin, November 7, 2023 outs - Europa Press/Contacto/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Poo