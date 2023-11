Rusia incluye al ex primer ministro Kasianov en el registro de agentes extranjeros por su oposición a la guerra

Archivo - May 10, 2000 - U.S. - KRT WORLD NEWS STORY SLUGGED: RUSSIA KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY ITAR-TASS/KRT (KRT14 - May 10) Mikhail Kasyanov is seen during a government sitting May 7 in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first substantive - Europa Press/Contacto/Itar-Tass - Archivo