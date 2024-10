Ucrania.- Las fuerzas ucranianas derriban 80 drones rusos durante la noche en numerosas regiones, incluida Kiev

October 14, 2024, Dnipro, Ukraine: DNIPRO, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 14, 2024 - The apartment block in Vokzalna Square that was hit by a Russian missile on April 19, 2024, is being dismantled, Dnipro, east-central Ukraine. On the morning of April 19, the Russian - Europa Press/Contacto/Mykola Miakshykov