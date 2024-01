Al menos dos muertos tras nuevos ataques rusos sobre la región ucraniana de Donetsk

Archivo - September 6, 2023, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine: KOSTIANTYNIVKA, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 - Destruction caused by a Russian missile is pictured at the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, eastern Ukraine. As reported, - Europa Press/Contacto/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy