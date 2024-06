Mueren cinco personas por ataques de las fuerzas rusas sobre la provincia ucraniana de Donetsk

Archivo - May 18, 2024, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region, Ukraine: CHASIV YAR, UKRAINE - MAY 18, 2024 - A soldier faces the Palace of Culture destroyed by Russian shelling on July 23, 2023, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. - Europa Press/Contacto/Yuliia Ovsiannikova