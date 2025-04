VÍDEO: El terremoto en Birmania deja ya 3.471 muertos y actualiza los heridos a 4.671

965865.1.260.149.20250406121442

MANDALAY, April 3, 2025 -- This photo taken on April 3, 2025 shows a temporary shelter for quake-affected people in Mandalay, Myanmar. The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 people injured and 221 missing - Europa Press/Contacto/Jia Haocheng