VÍDEO: Zelenski pide que se acelere la incorporación de los F-16 para "mantener alejadas" a las tropas rusas

August 20, 2023, Vojens, Denmark: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy smiles sitting in a F-16 fighter jet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Skrydstrup Airbase, August 20, 2023 in Vojens, Denmark. Denmark pledged 19 F-16 fighters to Ukra - Europa Press/Contacto/Pool /Ukrainian Presidentia