Viet Nam To Host The 16th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development In October 2025

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan announced today, that the sixteenth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 16) will take place in Viet Nam in October 2025 with the theme "Shaping the Future: Driving Economic Transformation for Equitable, Inclusive, and Sustainable Development".

Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan highlighted the historic significance of this year's conference. She stated, "Viet Nam represents not just a development success story, but a testament to how trade and development can work together to transform the lives of people." She added, "Asia's rising economic influence, achievements in regional integration, and growing diplomatic leadership make Viet Nam the ideal setting to reimagine the future of global trade and development."

UNCTAD 16 is the United Nation's major conference on trade and development, where nations come together to discuss current global trade, finance, investment and technological trends and challenges.

Heads of State, Ministers of Trade and Economy from UNCTAD's 195 member states, Heads of international organizations, Nobel prize winning economists, leading civil society organizations, development banks, financial and global trade organizations are expected to attend UNCTAD 16.

Details regarding the venue, registration, and participation will be shared in the coming weeks.